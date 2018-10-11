        <
          Tianjin Open: Katie Boulter wins to set up Karolina Pliskova quarterfinal

          Katie Boulter is currently ranked 101st in the world. VCG/VCG via Getty Images
          6:17 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Britain's Katie Boulter will face No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals of the Tianjin Open after she overcome Barbora Krejcikova in three sets on Thursday.

          Boulter, 22, won 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 against Krejcikova, who is currently No. 2 in the world doubles rankings, to back up her career-best win over world No. 42 Maria Sakkari earlier in the week.

          She is now set to enter the world's top-100 for the first time, regardless of the outcome of her match against world No. 6 Pliskova in Friday's quarterfinal.

          No. 2 seed Carolina Garcia also advanced to the last eight after a 6-3, 6-4 win over China's Yuxuan Zhang. No. 3 seed Elise Mertens was another comfortable victor as she defeated Jana Cepelova 6-3, 6-3.

          Timea Bacsinszky also made the quarterfinals with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Japanese qualifier Misaki Doi.

