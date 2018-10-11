x17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal joined volunteers in clearing mud and water from flood affected areas on his home island of Majorca. (0:24)

Rafael Nadal has joined in with the clean-up operation on his home island of Mallorca after flash floods devastated communities and killed at least ten people.

The storms brought torrential rain to the town of Sant Llorenc on Tuesday night, leaving a trail of broken vehicles in the streets and destroying bridges and infrastructure.

Two British people who were in a taxi when the flooding hit were among the victims.

Nadal joined other volunteers to sweep away water and mud from areas that were badly affected by the floods.

Pictures and video posted on the website of Spanish newspaper AS show Nadal in waterproof boots sweeping away debris in a mechanic's workshop.

Earlier the world No. 1 had opened up his tennis academy in nearby Manacor, offering shelter for people with nowhere to go.

Rafa Nadal, esto te hace mas grande que ganar cualquier Grand Slam. Eres un gran ejemplo para todos. Una leccion de vida. Gracias. #VamosRafa @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/GteoP2xn8R — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) 10 October 2018

Former Barcelona footballer Thiago Alcantara described Nadal as an example both on and off the court, while Utah Jazz player Ricky Rubio tweeted: "Rafa Nadal, this makes you greater than winning any Grand Slam. You are an example to us all. Thankyou!"

Nadal tweeted: "sad day in Mallorca. My sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased and those injured by the severe floods in Sant Llorenc.

"As we did yesterday, today we offer the facilities of @rnadalacademy for all those who need accommodation."