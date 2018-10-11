Top seed Elina Svitolina is through to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open after she defeated Japan's Nao Hibino in straight sets.

The Ukrainian world No. 5 came through 6-0, 6-3 in under an hour to book her place in the final eight.

China's Wang Qiang will play Svitolina in the quarterfinals after her win over Christina McHale of the USA. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

She will face China's home favourite Qiang Wang next after the world No. 24 overcame Christina McHale of the USA, winning 7-5, 6-1.

Elsewhere Australian seventh seed Daria Gavrilova was victorious against Romania's Monica Niculescu but had to battle to her 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win.

Gavrilova will play Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals after the Chinese player beat Dutch qualifier Lesley Kerkhove 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-1.