        <
        >

          Karolina Pliskova battles through to semifinals in Tianjin

          9:19 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Top seed Karolina Pliskova took another step towards the end-of-season WTA Finals as she defeated Britain's Katie Boulter at the Tianjin Open.

          The world No. 6 from the Czech Republic came back from a set down and then a break down in the decider to see off Boulter 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

          She will play Timea Bacsinszky in the semifinals after the Swiss upset No. 4 seed Aryna Sabalenka in two tight sets.

          Bacsinszky, who is returning from a long term leg injury, upset the odds to record a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win which ended Belarussian Sabalenka's chances of competing in the season-ending finals in Singapore.

          Second seed Caroline Garcia made her way into the semifinals after Croatian opponent Petra Martic retired hurt. France's Garcia led 6-2, 1-0 when Martic was forced to pull out.

          Garcia will play Su-Wei Hsieh in the semifinals. The No. 5 seed progressed ahead of Elise Mertens who retired with the score 6-2, 4-0.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices