          Hong Kong Open: Garbine Muguruza through to semifinals

          Garbine Muguruza is the current world No. 13 Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images
          12:09 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Garbine Muguruza advanced to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Luksika Kumkhum on Friday.

          It is the first semifinal the two-time Grand Slam champion has reached since making the last four of the French Open in May.

          No. 4 seed Muguruza is likely to face Qiang Wang in Saturday's semifinal. Wang's match with No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina was suspended with the Chinese player leading 6-2, 5-2.

          In the other semifinal, Dayana Yastremska will face Shuai Zhang after both players won their quarterfinals in straight sets.

          Yastremska defeated Kristina Kucova 7-6(6), 6-2 while Zhang beat No. 7 seed Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-3.

