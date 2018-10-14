Caroline Garcia defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-6(7), 6-3 to win the Tianjin Open and secure her first WTA singles title of the season.

After both players held their serves in a tight first set, world No. 16 Garcia fought from 1-5 down to edge the decisive tiebreak 9-7.

Garcia then won the first five games of the second set before sealing the win over No. 1 seed Pliskova on her serve, winning the match in one hour, 47 minutes. It's Garcia's first WTA title since lifting the Beijing Open in October 2017.

"It's very nice for me to win a title again, because the emotion and the feeling after the match point is something very special and very difficult to describe," Garcia told reporters after the match.

"That's what you're working on all year long to get, this trophy in your hand and those emotions."

More to follow