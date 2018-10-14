18-year-old Dayana Yastremska defeated Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Hong Kong Open to win her first WTA title.

Yastremska, the current world No. 102, becomes only the second teenager to win a WTA singles title this season, following Olga Danilovic's success in Moscow in July.

The Ukrainian raced to victory over world No. 24 Qiang in just 65 minutes. Qiang, who was aiming for her third title of the season, had defeated No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina and No. 4 seed Garbine Muguruza on her way to Sunday's final.

"Yesterday, I felt very confident that I could win the title, but in the morning, I woke up and I felt a bit too nervous," Yastremska told reporters after the match

"I trusted myself that I can win, but I didn't really get deep into those thoughts because I knew that when I go on court, I would forget about everything and just play point by point."