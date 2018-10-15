        <
          Ukrainian twins Gleb, Vadim Alekseenko banned from tennis for life

          4:49 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- Ukrainian twin brothers Gleb and Vadim Alekseenko have been banned from tennis for life and each fined $250,000 for multiple match-fixing and corrupt betting.

          Independent anti-corruption hearing officer Richard McLaren found the brothers guilty on Monday based on an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

          The 35-year-old brothers committed offences in Romania, Russia, Germany, and Turkey from June 2015 to January 2016, and they solicited a third party to wager on matches in which they contrived the outcome.

          Vadim is ranked 1113 in singles and reached a career-best of 497 in June 2014. Gleb is ranked 1724 in singles with a career-high of 609 in May 2011.

