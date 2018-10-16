Garbine Muguruza has made a winning start to her campaign at the Luxembourg Open by defeating Stefanie Voegele in straight sets.

The No. 2 seed made the perfect start, breaking Voegele in the very first game, and from there her service game was untouchable. The 2017 Wimbledon champion won eight service games to love, dropping only five points during the match when on serve.

Closing out the contest with an ace, Muguruza took the match 6-4, 6-4 to cap off a dominating performance.

Top seed Julia Goerges came through the round of 32 unscathed, defeating Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-3, while there were also wins for Eugenie Bouchard, Carla Suarez Navarro and Katerina Siniakova.