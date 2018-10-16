Defending champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is through to the last 16 of the European Open in Antwerp after claiming his first win since returning to competition.

A knee injury suffered in February saw the Frenchman sidelined for most of 2018 but Tsonga, now ranked No. 75 in the world, looked in good shape as he edged out Guido Pella in a marathon encounter.

Tsonga and Pella could hardly be separated with only two breaks of serve during the contest.

After Tsonga saved a break point at 4-4 in the final set, the match went to a tiebreak which the former world No. 5 managed to clinch to take a a 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5) victory.

Tsonga will be joined in the last 16 by compatriot Gilles Simon, who eased through his first round encounter with Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-0, 6-4.