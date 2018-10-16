        <
          Johanna Konta, Nick Kyrgios advance at Kremlin Cup

          5:49 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MOSCOW -- Johanna Konta of Britain upset seventh-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens in the first round of the Kremlin Cup on Tuesday.

          Making up a 30-place rankings gap to the 14th-ranked Mertens, Konta took full advantage of Mertens' wayward serving to win 6-3, 7-5.

          Konta next plays Australia's Daria Gavrilova.

          French players Kristina Mladenovic and Alize Cornet and Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva all won their first-round matches.

          In the first round of the men's draw, fifth-seeded Nick Kyrgios beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

          Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov ousted sixth-seeded Damir Dzumhur -- last year's champion in Moscow -- 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2. Another former champion, Andreas Seppi, beat eighth-seeded Martin Klizan 6-1, 7-6 (6).

