American Tennys Sandgren upset fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open.

Sandgren hit 14 aces and won 90 percent of points on his first serve, breaking once in each set to wrap up the win in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

No. 8 Fernando Verdasco of Spain and Ernests Gulbis of Latvia also advanced. Verdasco beat Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-2, while Gulbis ousted Swedish wild-card entry Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-3.

The four highest seeds, including No. 1 John Isner, have a bye into the second round.