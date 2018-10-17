        <
        >

          Sloane Stephens ousted in her opening match of Kremlin Cup

          9:24 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MOSCOW -- Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the Kremlin Cup on Wednesday, losing to Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2.

          The third-seeded Stephens, who had a first-round bye, lost her opening service games in each set.

          Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, secured qualification for the WTA Finals last week after a strong season which included reaching the French Open final.

          Jabeur will next face Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded Estonian beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (3).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices