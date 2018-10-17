Garbine Muguruza suffered a shock round of 16 exit to Dayana Yastremska at the Luxembourg Open Wednesday.

No. 2 seed Muguruza failed to get going and was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Ukrainian Yastremska, who will face Margarita Gasparyan in the quarterfinals. The Russian defeated Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 6-0 to advance.

Eugenie Bouchard produced a brilliant performance to sweep past Carla Suarez Navarro in less than an hour.

Qualifier Bouchard needed just 53 minutes to ease past her Spanish opponent 6-1, 6-0 to seal her spot in the final eight. Suarez Navarro is the current world No. 24, 84 places higher than Bouchard, who is ranked 108th.

The Canadian will next face either Andrea Petkovic, who dispatched No. 5 seed Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-3 later on Wednesday.

Top seed Julia Goerges is safely through following a 6-1, 6-4 win against Anna Blinkova, while No. 6 seed Donna Vekic moved into the last eight with a hard-fought 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 triumph over Fiona Ferro.

No. 8 seed Pauline Parmentier is out after a straight-sets defeat to Vera Lapko and No. 9 seed Kirsten Flipkens was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Belinda Bencic.