Gilles Simon moved into the quarterfinals at the European Open with a routine victory over Mackenzie McDonald.

No. 5 seed Simon eased past American McDonald with a 6-1, 6-1 win on Center Cout in Antwerp to seal a spot in the last eight, where he will face either Cameron Norrie or No. 2 seed Diego Schwartzman.

Fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet, the No. 4 seed, is also through after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Jiri Vesely.

Great Britain's Norrie advanced past qualifier Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-2 to move into the second round, where he faces Argentina's Schwartzman next.

Jan-Lennard Struff battled past Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in their second round encounter, while lucky loser Salvatore Caruso saw off Yuki Bhambri 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1.