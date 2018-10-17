        <
          Jack Sock advances into Stockholm Open quarterfinals

          4:40 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Jack Sock came through a tough second-round clash with Elias Ymer to book a quarterfinal place at the Stockholm Open.

          America's No. 4 seed was taken to a deciding set by home favourite Ymer, who was handed a wild card into the tournament.

          Sock proved too strong in the final set, though, and advanced with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win in Sweden on Wednesday.

          Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas saw off John Millman in a tight encounter to move into the last eight.

          No. 3 seed Tsitsipas enjoyed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Australian Millman.

          No. 7 seed Denis Shapovalov booked a place in the last 16 with a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 triumph against fellow Canadian Peter Polansky. Elsewhere, qualifier Oscar Otte defeated lucky loser Jurgen Zopp 6-3, 7-5.

