Kyle Edmund eased into the quarterfinals of the European Open with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Antwerp Thursday.
No. 1 seed and world No. 15 Edmund won the opening 10 games to take a commanding lead, and the British player went on to win the match in 56 minutes.
Edmund will face qualifier Ilya Ivashka in Friday's quarterfinal after the Belarussian battled past Italian Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-7(8), 7-5.
No. 6 seed Gael Monfils beat compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to also reach the quarterfinals. Tsonga, who was the defending champion in Belgium, won his first match since returning from a lengthy injury layoff earlier in the week but Monfils had too much for the former world No. 5 as he fired off 11 aces on the way to victory.
No. 2 seed Diego Schwartzman defeated Edmund's fellow Brit Cameron Norrie 7-6(1), 6-7(3) 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal encounter with Gilles Simon.