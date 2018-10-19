        <
          Luxembourg Open: Eugenie Bouchard advances to semifinals after Andrea Petkovic retires

          Eugenie Bouchard, pictured in action earlier this season, is through to the semifinal of the Luxembourg Open. Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images
          5:04 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the semifinals of the Luxembourg Open after opponent Andrea Petkovic retired midway through the second set of their quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

          Bouchard was 4-0 up in the second when Petkovic stopped because of a left thigh injury, but was trailing overall after the German secured the first 6-4.

          The Canadian will play No. 1 seed Julia Goerges in the final four on Friday, in what will be only her second semifinal of the season. Goerges defeated Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to advance from her quarterfinal.

          Elsewhere, Dayana Yastremska, the champion in Hong Kong last weekend, defeated Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 6-4. The 18-year-old will play Belinda Bencic in Friday's other semifinal after she advanced past Vera Lapko 6-4, 6-1.

