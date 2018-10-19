Wimbledon will introduce final-set tiebreaks next year, the All England Lawn Tennis Club has announced.

The new format will see a tiebreak played when the score reaches 12-12 in the final set and will apply to all events at the Championships.

The move comes after this year's record-breaking semifinal between Kevin Anderson and John Isner required 6 hours, 35 minutes to complete, with the final set finishing 26-24.

In a statement released on the Wimbledon website, tournament organisers said they had reviewed match data from the past 20 years of competition and had chosen to bring in tiebreaks after speaking to players and officials.

It means all singles and doubles matches on both the women's and men's sides of the Grand Slam, and all matches in the Junior tournament, will follow the same new format to decide the winner in the final set.

The US Open had been the only Grand Slam where a final-set tiebreak was used to decide singles matches, although both the Australian Open and French Open have brought in tiebreaks for doubles matches.

"Our view was that the time had come to introduce a tiebreak for matches that had not reached their natural conclusion at a reasonable point during the deciding set," said AELTC chairman Philip Brook. "While we know the instances of matches extending deep into the final set are rare, we feel that a tiebreak at 12-12 strikes an equitable balance between allowing players ample opportunity to complete the match to advantage, while also providing certainty that the match will reach a conclusion in an acceptable time frame."

Kevin Anderson and John Isner embrace in front of the scoreboard at the end of their battle in July. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images