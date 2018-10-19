        <
        >

          Naomi Osaka drawn with two other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals

          10:55 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SINGAPORE -- US Open champion Naomi Osaka was drawn in the same group as Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens for her debut appearance at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

          Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina are in the other group for the end-of-season tournament starting Sunday.

          Top-ranked Simona Halep is not playing because of a lower-back injury. Serena Williams will miss out too, in a year in which she returned after giving birth to her first child and reached two Grand Slam finals.

          There are five Grand Slam champions playing in Singapore: Osaka, Stephens, Kerber, Kvitova and Wozniacki.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices