SINGAPORE -- US Open champion Naomi Osaka was drawn in the same group as Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens for her debut appearance at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina are in the other group for the end-of-season tournament starting Sunday.

Top-ranked Simona Halep is not playing because of a lower-back injury. Serena Williams will miss out too, in a year in which she returned after giving birth to her first child and reached two Grand Slam finals.

There are five Grand Slam champions playing in Singapore: Osaka, Stephens, Kerber, Kvitova and Wozniacki.