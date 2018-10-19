Top seed Julia Goerges is into the final of the Luxembourg Open after she overcame Eugenie Bouchard at the Kockelscheuer Sport Centre.

The German world No. 9 -- bidding for her fourth WTA Tour win in the last 12 months -- defeated her Canadian opponent 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-1 to end Bouchard's fine run in Luxembourg.

Goerges will be the heavy favourite in this weekend's final when she takes on Belinda Bencic.

Swiss qualifier Bencic was too strong for the Ukrainian teenager, finally winning out 6-2, 3-6,7-6(5) to end Yastremska's amazing run which saw her burst onto the scene by winning the Hong Kong Open last week.

Bencic will be aiming for her third win on the Tour but her last victory was back in Aug. 2015, while Goerges' fine year saw her make the Wimbledon semifinals and win the Auckland Open in January.