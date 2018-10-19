Kyle Edmund remains on course for a maiden ATP Tour singles title after he reached the semifinals of the European Open in Antwerp.

The British No. 1 seed defeated Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in a walkover to book his place in the final four.

Edmund will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the semifinals after the No. 4 seed beat Jan Lennard-Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6(9).

Gasquet -- a champion in Antwerp in 2016 -- had to dig deep against Lennard-Struff but eventually won through in three sets.

Elsewhere, No. 2 seed Diego Schwartzman cruised through to the final four.

The Argentinian world No. 14 was in scintillating form as he dispatched Gilles Simon 6-4. 6-3.

Schwartzman will play another Frenchman in the semifinals after Gael Monfils made it there with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Candian Vasek Pospisil.