Julia Goerges produced a dominant performance to defeat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 7-5 in the final of the Luxembourg Open Saturday.

The world No. 9 won 91 percent of points on her first serve and didn't face a single break point in one hour and 29 minutes of play.

In the second set Goerges found the decisive break of serve in the penultimate game, before holding to love to secure the title. It's the German's second title of the season, following her win in Auckland at the start of the year.

Goerges was two points from defeat in her semifinal against Eugenie Bouchard on Friday, before coming back to win 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-1.