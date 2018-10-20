        <
          European Open: Kyle Edmund into final after defeating Richard Gasquet

          Kyle Edmund is the world No. 15 WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images
          1:10 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Kyle Edmund will face Gael Monfils in the final of the European Open after defeating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 in Antwerp on Saturday.

          Edmund, who despite his ranking of 15th in the world is yet to win an ATP Tour title, broke Gasquet early in both sets before demonstrating powerful serving to close out the win.

          The No. 1 seed fired 16 aces and won 91 percent of his first-serve points during the match, which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

          The British No. 1 will face Monfils in Sunday's final after the Frenchman defeated No. 2 seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4.

          No. 6 seed Monfils will be aiming to win his second title of the season after winning in Doha earlier this year.

          Monfils and Edmund's only previous meeting came in the second round of Wimbledon in 2017, with the Frenchman upsetting Edmund in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

