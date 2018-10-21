Britain's Kyle Edmund could not hold back tears after he secured his first ATP Tour title with victory over Gael Monfils in the final of the European Open.

The No. 1 seed battled back from a set down against his French opponent in Antwerp on Sunday, winning a final set tiebreaker on his way to a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) win.

The victory also provides a major boost to Edmund's chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals, which take place in London in November.

Monfils started the stronger in Belgium and raced into an early lead, breaking Edmund in his first service game.

It was a near-perfect first set for the world No. 38 as he produced a dominant display on serve, leaving Edmund no openings to break in closing out the set 6-3.

Edmund responded well and broke through early in the second, converting on his first break point of the match.

Monfils answered with a break of his own to force a tiebreak, but Edmund raised his performance at the key moment and -- aided by a timely net cord on set point -- forced a decider.

Both players showed defensive flexibility more than once to save break points in the final set and force a deciding tiebreak.

Edmund secured the mini-break with a wonderful backhand volley before the Briton brought up two match points with a big backhand down the line. He sank to his knees after an even bigger forehand winner on match point to secure his maiden tour crown.