Home favourite Dominic Thiem is through to the second round of the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna.

The top seed was in confident form hitting seven aces against Belgian Ruben Bemelmans on his way to a 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory.

Thiem will next play American Sam Querrey, who came through a close first round match with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Fellow American John Isner advanced by beating Britain's Cameron Norrie. Isner -- who remains in the race for an ATP World Tour Finals berth -- needed a final set tiebreak but eventually saw off Norrie 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (7)

No. 5 seed Kei Nishikori was too strong for Francis Tiafoe, the Japanese player defeating the American 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini made it 46 wins from 66 this season by beating Damir Dzumhur. The Italian No. 7 seed needed just over an hour on court to win 6-4, 6-3.

Frenchman Lucas Pouille stayed calm under pressure in his 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber while Hungarian Marton Fucsovics rallied from a set down to defeat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-6, 6-0, 7-5.