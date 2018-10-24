        <
          Alexander Zverev notches 50th win of season in victory over Robin Hasse

          Alexander Zverev has claimed three ATP titles in 2018. David Emm/Action Plus via Getty Images
          4:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Alexander Zverev became the first man to reach 50 wins on the ATP Tour this season by beating Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5 Wednesday in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.

          The second-seeded German moved to 50-16 in a season that has brought three titles, including the Madrid Masters.

          Zverev converted all four of his break points while saving eight of the 10 held by the 47th-ranked Dutchman.

          Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the 40-win mark in beating Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 7-6 (3).

          Jack Sock, the fifth-seeded American, was eliminated by Ernests Gulbis, 7-5, 6-4. Gulbis also beat Sock in Stockholm last week.

