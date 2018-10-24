Grigor Dimitrov's poor run of form continued as he was dumped out of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The world No. 10 has failed to progress beyond the second round of any tournament that he has participated in since being beaten in the opening round of the US Open in August, and he has slipped to another early exit in Vienna.

Taken to three sets by Mikhail Kukushkin, the Bulgarian eventually fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to exit at the opening stage.

It was a completely different story for Kyle Edmund. Fresh from securing his first ATP title at the European Open in Antwerp, the Brit came through his opening encounter in Vienna unscathed, hitting 11 aces on his way to defeating Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 7-6 [3]. He will face Fernando Verdasco for a place in the last 8.

Marton Fucsovics produced an upset win to reach the quarterfinals, coming from a set down to beat Italy's Fabio Fognini 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Elsehwere, Kremlin Cup winner Karen Khachanov triumphed over Dennis Novak 6-3, 7-5 while Gael Monfils sent American Steve Johnson out of the tournament with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.