The ATP is to introduce a new video review system at the Next Gen Finals in November which will allow players to challenge incidents such as doubles bounces and foul shots.

The video review, which is powered by the same Hawk-Eye technology used to determine whether a ball is in or out, provides players with the opportunity to challenge more of the umpire's judgement calls.

Footage from television cameras will be fed to the umpire's chair, allowing a second look at marginal decisions including double bounces, double hits, invasion of the opponent's side of the court and the touching of the net.

"Controversy with these types of decisions are rare but when they do occur they can be particularly unsettling for players," said Gayle David Bradshaw, who is Executive Vice President for ATP Rules & Competition.

"We do not expect a lot of challenges, but should any instances arise, this technology will ensure the correct decision is reached."

There will be no limit to the number of video review challenges a player is able to make. Reduced warm-ups and towel racks at the back of the court are also set to trialed at the tournament in Milan next month.