World No. 93 Marius Copil will face Roger Federer in the Swiss Indoors final after he shocked Alexander Zverev in the semifinals Saturday.

Copil, who entered the tournament in Switzerland as a qualifier, broke world No. 5 Zverev in the final game of the match to secure a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4 win, adding to his upset of Marin Cilic earlier in the week.

The Romanian also fired 26 aces in two hours and 33 minutes of play as he advanced to only his second ATP Tour final.

Copil will face Federer in Sunday's final after the No. 1 seed cruised to a straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal.

The world No. 1 needed just over an hour as he defeated the No. 7 seed 6-1, 6-4.

Federer will be aiming to lift his ninth Basel title as he once again plays the final of his home tournament.