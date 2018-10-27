Kei Nishikori will face Kevin Anderson in the final of the Vienna Open after sealing a straight-sets win over Mikhail Kukushkin in the semifinals on Saturday.

No. 5 seed Nishikori broke Kukushkin's serve once in each set, including in the final game of the opener, as he won 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 30 minutes.

The world No. 11, who defeated Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, also saved break points in the opening two games of the second set as he advanced to his third tour final of the season.

No. 2 seed Anderson was given more of a challenge as he defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

After pushing for the break in the decider, Anderson finally converted on his sixth break point opportunity of the set to seal the win in the final game.

Nishikori has a 4-2 record against Anderson from six previous meetings, including a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(4) win in New York in February.

A win for Nishikori would move him closer to Dominic Thiem in the ATP's Race to London. Thiem currently holds the eighth spot, which is the final place in November's season-ending tournament.