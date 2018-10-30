Kyle Edmund's season is over after a knee injury forced the British No. 1 to withdraw from the Paris Masters.

Edmund was scheduled to face Karen Khachanov in Paris on Tuesday but pulled out of the competition on Monday night after a MRI scan revealed fluid behind his left knee.

The world No. 15 was hoping to make a late push for the season-ending ATP Finals in London after winning the first title of his career at the European Open in Belgium earlier this month.

But his withdrawal from Paris, which is the penultimate event of the season, means qualification for the eight-man London tournament is no longer possible.

Edmund has enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2018. As well as winning his first tour title, Edmund, 23, also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and achieved a career-high ranking of 14th in the world.

His knee injury is not thought to be serious and Edmund will spend the next few weeks resting before returning to the court in 2019.