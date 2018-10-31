        <
        >

          Rafael Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters with abdominal injury

          Rafael Nadal saluted fans after retiring from his US Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro in September. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
          11:52 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Top seed Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters shortly before his opening match against fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco on Wednesday, meaning he will lose the ATP No.1 ranking to Novak Djokovic.

          Spaniard Nadal, who has not played since retiring injured in the US Open semifinals in September, cited an abdominal injury.

          The 32-year-old needed to beat Verdasco to hold Djokovic at bay but the Serb will now return to the No.1 spot regardless of how far he goes in Paris.

          Djokovic, who returned to form by winning Wimbledon and US Open titles this year, reached the last-16 in Paris by defeating Joao Sousa on Tuesday.

          Nadal's withdrawal could put his participation at the ATP Tour Finals in London in doubt.

          Canada's Milos Raonic has also pulled out of his second round match against Roger Federer with a right-elbow injury.

          Federer has returned to Bercy event after a three-year absence, and is chasing his 100th career title after claiming the Swiss Indoors crown last week.

