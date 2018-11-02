        <
        >

          WTA Elite Trophy: Madison Keys reaches semifinals despite defeat to Qiang Wang

          Madison Keys is the No.6 seed in Zhuhai, China. Zhe Ji/Getty Images
          10:58 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Madison Keys advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy despite losing to Qiang Wang in her final group match on Friday.

          Chinese No.1 Qiang fought from a set down to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 but it wasn't enough to prevent Keys from topping the Azalea group and joining Garbine Muguruza, Julia Goerges and Ashleigh Barty in the final four.

          Keys qualified due to a superior pool-stage record, thanks to the American's straight-sets victory over No.1 seed Daria Kasatkina on Wednesday.

          Muguruza saved three match points as she defeated No.2 Anastasija Sevastova 6-7(4), 6-2, 7-6(1) to win the Camellia group.

          Barty also advanced after winning the Orchid group, but only after Caroline Garcia's 6-4, 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka denied the No.3 seed a place in the semifinals.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices