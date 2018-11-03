PARIS -- Karen Khachanov continued his strong recent form by beating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Paris Masters final.

The unseeded Khachanov broke Thiem to lead 5-4 and served out the first set.

The players swapped breaks at the start of the second set before Khachanov reeled off the next five games, clinching victory on his first match point when the sixth-seeded Thiem chopped a shot wide.

Khachanov won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last month for his third career title. Although he is 3-0 in finals, he has never played in a Masters final before.

The imposing Russian will face either Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic, who share 34 Grand Slam titles and 59 Masters titles between them.

They play later Saturday -- their 47th career meeting -- with Djokovic leading his longtime rival 24-22 overall and having won the past three encounters.