Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play at the Open Sud de France as part of his comeback in early 2019.

The ATP 250 tournament takes place in Montpellier from Feb. 3-10, a week after the Australian Open.

Former world No. 1 Murray is expected to compete in Melbourne and has previously announced he will take part in the Brisbane International warm-up event in January, but is adding Montpellier to his schedule for the first time in his career.

The former Wimbledon and US Open champion, who decided to end his season early in September, revealed the news on his Facebook page.

"Lots of memories playing indoors in France, looking forward to playing Sud de France in Montpellier for the first time next year," he wrote.

Murray, 31, has only featured in 12 matches after returning from hip surgery in early June.

Murray suffered a straight sets defeat by Fernando Verdasco in his last outing at the Shenzhen Open in September.