Andy Murray has confirmed that he will return to action at the Open Sur de France next year in February.

The tournament takes place between Feb. 3-10 in Marseille, a week after the Australian Open.

Britain's former world No. 1, who decided to end his season in September, revealed the news on his Facebook page.

"Lots of memories playing indoors in France, looking forward to playing Sud de France in Montpeiller for the first time next year," he wrote.

Murray, 31, has only featured in 12 matches after returning from a hip surgery in early June.

Murray suffered a straight sets defeat by Fernando Verdasco in his last outing at the Shenzhen Open in September.