Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has described how meeting with psychologists is helping him 'get on top' of his mental health.

The world No. 37, who has struggled with injuries throughout the year, said there were times when he had not been in the best mental health state in 2019 but he has taken the important step to help his career.

"I was obviously struggling with a couple of things on and off the court this year, so it hasn't been easy," Kyrgios told Australian newspaper the Canberra Times.

"But I'm starting to see some psychologists and trying to get on top of my mental health.

"I probably left it a little too long. But I've been doing that and I feel more open about talking about it, I don't feel like I've got to hide that sort of stuff any more."

Kyrgios ended his season early when an elbow injury forced him to miss the Kremlin Cup in October.

He had made a fine start to 2019, winning the Brisbane International and reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, but was caught up in controversy at the US Open in August when he looked to be deliberately lacking effort during a second round match, resulting in a controversial pep talk from umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Kyrgios was again accused of failing to give his best when he went out of the Shanghai Masters in the first round in October and has said in the past that he "does not love tennis".

But he now believes he is on the right track to getting more out of the game, with the help of one psychologist in Australia and another overseas.

"There were times of the year where I wasn't in the best mental health state, so I've got to go out there and just be happy and enjoy myself and tennis. I think when everything lines up in my life, tennis will take care of itself.

"I'm just trying to enjoy myself again and get ready for a big 2019.

"At the end of the day I know I'm very lucky to be able to travel around and play tennis. I've been dealing with a couple of things that haven't been easy this year, but I'm sure it'll be OK next year."