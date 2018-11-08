Alex de Minaur, the youngest player at the next Gen ATP Finals, has stormed into the semifinals undefeated after securing straight sets victory over Taylor Fritz in Milan Thursday.

The No.2 seed overcame Fritz, ranked 47 in the ATP rankings, 4-3(8), 4-1, 4-2 to secure his spot in the semifinals Friday.

The Australian will face Jaume Munar after the Spaniard defeated Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-3(3), 4-1 to finish second in Group A.

Topping the group was Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, after he overcame Hubert Hurkacz 4-1, 4-3(3), 4-1.

Tsitsipas will face the runner up of Group B, Andrey Rublev, after the Russian defeated Liam Caruana in straight sets.