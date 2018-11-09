World No. 1 Simona Halep will be searching for a new coach heading into next season.

Darren Cahill announced Friday he is relinquishing his role as Halep's coach, at least through next season.

"After much thought and discussion, and many years with 30 plus weeks on the road away from my family, I've decided to take a 12-month break from coaching to be home more for support as our children enter important stages of their lives with the final year of high school, sports and college preparations all becoming more time consuming," Cahill wrote on Instagram.

Darren Cahill will not coach Simona Halep next season. YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

"I'd like to thank Simona for the last four amazing years. Her understanding, personality, work ethic, generosity and professionalism made it a pleasure to stand by her side as her coach. She's a young woman of total class and someone I respect greatly which is something more important than any result achieved."

Under Cahill, also an ESPN tennis analyst since 2007, Halep won the 2018 French Open, her first career Grand Slam title and finished as the top player in the world for the second straight season.

Thank you so much @darren_cahill for all your hard work and incredible support over the past four years.



I was lucky to have you and what a journey we had. Wishing you and your family nothing but the best and I'm sure I'll see you soon! �� https://t.co/hFl28gdXfu - Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) November 9, 2018

Cahill began coaching Halep, 27, in 2015 and together reached two Grand Slam finals before finally prevailing at Roland Garros. Halep also made the 2014 French Open final before Cahill joined her team.

"Basically, I had the dream job and I want to thank her for making it that way, and the opportunity to work with someone so talented and dedicated," Cahill wrote. "I wish Simo and her team nothing but continued success and I look forward to supporting her from the sidelines next year."

Cahill said he will continue his role as an ESPN tennis analyst in 2019.