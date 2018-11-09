        <
          Next Gen ATP Finals: Alex De Minaur battles into final

          Alex de Minaur is into the Next Gen ATP Finals Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images
          11:02 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Alex De Minaur battled through an epic five set match to secure his place in the finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Friday.

          Nineteen-year-old De Minaur eventually overcame Spain's Jaume Munar -- his fourth win of the week -- securing a 3-4(5), 4-1, 4-1, 3-4(4), 4-2 victory.

          The Australian will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after the young Greek star ousted Andrey Rublev 4-3(3), 3-4(5), 4-0, 2-4, 4-3(2).

          Just like de Minaur, Tsitsipas, the top seed and the best-ranked player in the draw, will also be arriving in the finals undefeated.

          The pair will play in the final on Saturday.

