Alex De Minaur battled through an epic five set match to secure his place in the finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Friday.

Nineteen-year-old De Minaur eventually overcame Spain's Jaume Munar -- his fourth win of the week -- securing a 3-4(5), 4-1, 4-1, 3-4(4), 4-2 victory.

The Australian will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after the young Greek star ousted Andrey Rublev 4-3(3), 3-4(5), 4-0, 2-4, 4-3(2).

Just like de Minaur, Tsitsipas, the top seed and the best-ranked player in the draw, will also be arriving in the finals undefeated.

The pair will play in the final on Saturday.