Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alex de Minaur to claim the Next Gen ATP Finals title in Milan Saturday.

The young Greek star, and number one seed, completed a perfect run through the tournament with a 2-4, 4-1, 4-3(3), 4-3(3) victory over the 19-year-old de Minaur.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev and Jaume Munar battled it out for third and fourth place.

Eventually, it was Rublev -- who lost to Hyeon Chung in last year's final, the tournament's inaugural year, -- who clinched the bronze medal place. He overcame the Spaniard 1-4, 4-3(4), 2-4, 4-2, 4-3(7).