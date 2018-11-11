        <
          Czech Republic beats defending champion U.S. in Fed Cup final

          11:14 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PRAGUE -- Katerina Siniakova won the first reverse singles on Sunday to lead the Czech Republic to its sixth Fed Cup title in eight years.

          Siniakova defeated Sofia Kenin 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to give the Czechs an insurmountable 3-0 lead over the defending champion United States in the best-of-five final.

          In a hard-fought battle that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours, the 22-year-old Czech saved two match points as Kenin was serving for the match at 5-4, and converted her second match point on an indoor hardcourt in front of the cheering fans at the sold-out O2 Arena.

          On Saturday, Barbora Strycova rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kenin to put the Czechs 1-0 ahead and Siniakova doubled the advantage with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Alison Riske.

