Novak Djokovic quickly dismissed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 to secure his second win of the week at the ATP World Tour Finals in London on Wednesday.

The world No.1 saved two break points at 4-4 in the first set and went on to win seven of the next eight games as he wrapped up a comfortable victory in 74 minutes.

No.3 seed Zverev started well but was quickly overwhelmed as errors started to dominate his game. Djokovic will qualify for the semifinals if John Isner defeats Marin Cilic in the second match of the day.

"I don't think it was breathtaking tennis from both of us but a win is a win," said Djokovic, who hit only three winners in the first set compared to Zverev's 15.

"I started to play better in the second set and he was making a lot of unforced errors, which helped me win."

Djokovic entered the match having lost only one of his past 23 matches and started strongly, winning the majority of rallies from behind the baseline.

Zverev needed to serve well as he battled to stay in the set, hitting close to 80 percent of his first serves and firing seven aces. The German eventually forced the first break points of the match with the score level at 4-4 but Djokovic held after a backhand lob from Zverev drifted inches wide.

Errors were starting to creep into Zverev's game and his first serve percentage began to fall as Djokovic increased the pressure at 5-4. Zverev saved two break points before a double fault -- his 18th unforced error of the opener -- handed Djokovic the set.

The manner of Zverev's collapse set the tone of what was to follow. Djokovic continued to dominate on his serve and immediately pushed for another break, eventually finding the breakthrough in the fourth game to lead 3-1.

From there Djokovic won the next three games, dropping only one point, as he wrapped up his second win of the week.