Former world No. 2 player Agnieszka Radwanska has announced her retirement.

"Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can't live up to my expectations," the 29-year-old Pole said in a statement. "Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I'm not able to push my body to the limits required."

Radwanska won 20 WTA singles events including the WTA Finals in 2015. She also reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2012 and the Australian Open semifinals twice.