Dominic Thiem overcame Kei Nishikori in straight sets to record his first win at the 2018 ATP Finals and keep alive his slim hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

The Austrian world No. 8 -- already beaten by Kevin Anderson and Roger Federer in his first two round-robin matches -- flew out of the blocks at London's 02 Arena, breaking twice to take the first set.

Despite an improvement from Nishikori at the beginning of the second, Thiem proved too strong for the Japanese world No. 9, coming through 6-1, 6-4 and confirming Nishikori's exit from the season-ending tournament.

"I'm very happy of course because I didn't really feel good in my match two days ago," said Thiem, reflecting on his defeat to Roger Federer Tuesday.

"I really wanted to play better today and that's what I did. Whatever happens tonight, it's nice to get a win this week.

"I wanted to do it for myself and for all the spectators to show my real self today basically and it was way better."

Thiem's victory guaranteed Kevin Anderson a semifinals berth even before he faces Roger Federer tonight, and the Austrian is now reliant on world No. 6 Anderson returning the favour by beating the Swiss former champion.

Federer can afford to lose the match but must win at least one set or six games to ensure he makes the last four ahead of Thiem.

If Anderson wins in straight sets, all three of his opponents in Group Lleyton Hewiit -- Thiem, Federer and Nishikori -- would be tied on one win each and the same number of sets, with the qualifier decided by percentage of games won.

Despite his famous victory over Federer in the opening match, Nishikori's heavy defeats to Anderson and Thiem mean he would finish behind Thiem regardless of Federer's result.