France Davis Cup coach Loic Courteau has moved to allay fears Jo Wilfried-Tsonga will miss this weekend's Davis Cup final after a shoulder injury forced the 33-year-old to cut short training on Tuesday.

Former world No. 5 Tsonga was seen with strapping on his shoulder following the session, which took place ahead of the crunch clash with Croatia in Lille.

France coach Courteau, however, does not believe the injury is serious enough to keep the fan favourite from competing at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

"Joe is doing well," Courteau told reporters in France. "We had a pretty busy week last week. He felt a bit of numbness in his shoulder and we didn't want to take any risks. There's no worry. There's no problem for Joe."

"The aim is that we don't take any risks. The most important thing is that he was able to do a full week last time around.

"Nothing changes with regards to Friday just because he played just an hour today. We still don't know the team."

France are looking to retain the title they won in the same stadium against Belgium in 2017, and have named a strong squad also including Lucas Pouille, Jeremy Chardy, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.