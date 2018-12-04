The first Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg insists she didn't consider twerk comments from DJ Martin Solveig offensive as she was just happy to celebrate such an historical achievement. (1:04)

Former tennis world No.1 Andy Murray has hit out at the "unreal" level of sexism in sport after Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg was asked if she knew how to twerk moments after winning the Ballon D'Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Hegerberg, who won the inaugural award as the world's best women's player, received the prize from French DJ and musician Martin Solveig before being asked if she knew how to do the suggestive dance while onstage.

Solveig apologised for causing offense following the awards after his question led to widespread criticism online.

"Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport," Murray said on his Instagram story. "Why do women still have to put up with that s---?

"What questions did they ask [best men's under-21 player Kylian] Mbappe and [best men's player Luka] Modric? I'd imagine something about football.

"And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke... I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."

Andy Murray worked with French coach Amelie Mauresmo from 2014 to 2016. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Murray was the only male tennis player in the world's top 50 to work with a female coach during his two-year spell with Amelie Mauresmo.

The three-time Grand Slam champion said that working alongside Mauresmo "opened his eyes" to inequality in the sport.

Hegerberg beat Denmark's Pernille Harder and Germany's Dzsenifer Maroszan to win the award, rounding off a year that saw the 23-year-old win the Champions League with French club Lyon.