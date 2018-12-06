PARIS -- Amelie Mauresmo won't be captaining France's Davis Cup team after all, because the two-time major winner is going back to coaching to help Lucas Pouille.

Editor's Picks Serena, Murray and Nadal all set for Aussie Open Australian Open officials say the world's top 102 women and top 101 men have confirmed they will compete at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2019.

The French Tennis Federation announced Thursday it was searching for a new captain, who will also look after the national team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A statement from the federation said Mauresmo gave up the role to focus on her new job with French player Pouille, ranked 32.

The winner of the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006, Mauresmo, 39, retired from playing in 2009. She previously coached Andy Murray.

It was announced last June that the formerly top-ranked Mauresmo would succeed Yannick Noah, who is stepping down after France's 3-1 loss to Croatia in the final last month. Noah previously guided the team to three Davis Cup titles.