          Naomi Osaka's coach, Sascha Bajin, named WTA Coach of the Year

          3:43 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Sascha Bajin has been chosen as the first winner of the WTA Coach of the Year award after helping Naomi Osaka collect the US Open title.

          The women's tennis tour announced its annual honors Monday.

          The first season as a team for Bajin and Osaka produced her first WTA title at Indian Wells, then her first Grand Slam title in New York, where she beat Serena Williams in the final. Bajin used to work with Williams.

          Bajin took to Twitter to share his reaction.

          Petra Kvitova was given her sixth consecutive sportsmanship award and seventh overall, while Bethanie Mattek-Sands earned the player service award.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

