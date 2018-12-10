ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Sascha Bajin has been chosen as the first winner of the WTA Coach of the Year award after helping Naomi Osaka collect the US Open title.

The women's tennis tour announced its annual honors Monday.

The first season as a team for Bajin and Osaka produced her first WTA title at Indian Wells, then her first Grand Slam title in New York, where she beat Serena Williams in the final. Bajin used to work with Williams.

Bajin took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Aahhhh! I'm speechless and turning a bit red. Such an honor. 🙏🏽 It wouldn't have happened without my team around me who did amazing work this whole year and Naomi who had the biggest part in all this. Easy to be a good coach when you have a great student. Thanks to you all ❤️ https://t.co/2Qryd1xeLS — sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) December 10, 2018

Petra Kvitova was given her sixth consecutive sportsmanship award and seventh overall, while Bethanie Mattek-Sands earned the player service award.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.